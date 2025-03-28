American jam band Goose have parted ways with their long-time drummer Jeff Arevalo.

The group, which has been together since 2014, addressed the “incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation” in a March 23 social media post, citing “behavior in Jeff’s personal life that does not align with the band’s core values.”

“We have been made aware of behavior in Jeff’s personal life that does not align with the band’s core values,” the statement read. “It is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community.”

The statement did not provide further details, but Arevalo’s former bandmates Peter Anspach, Cotter Ellis, Rick Mitarotonda, and Trevor Weekz described the matter as “incredibly unfortunate” and “unexpected.” They explained that while they “did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band… it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment.”

“This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage,” the statement concluded. “We’re feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey.”

Goose formed in Connecticut in 2014 by Mitarotonda (guitar), Weekz (bass), and Ben Atkind (drums). Since then, the group has undergone several lineup changes, with Arevalo coming on board in 2020.

News of his departure comes after it was announced in February that the drummer would be taking a hiatus from the group and would not participate in Goose’s Spring Tour. At the time, Arevalo said he was taking a step back to “focus on my mental health and personal issues… As much as I love making music and being on stage, I’ve come to realize that in order to continue giving my best to loved ones, to the band and to all of you, I need to take this time to reset, heal and prioritize my well-being.”

Addressing his permanent departure from the group just a day after Goose’s statement, Arevalo released a statement of his own. The drummer said that in January, he “came to management with a personal crisis I was having,” and it was decided it would be best for him to take a break from the tour. Arevalo said he “pursued a program in the great state of Washington” and “studied emotional issues, spoke with many counselors and worked in a group therapy setting with an open heart and mind.”

After leaving the program, Arevalo said he didn’t hear from his bandmates and eventually “received an email from the band’s lawyer stating that I was being let go for ‘reported behavior and actions.’ I have had plenty of time to reflect upon my actions, relationships and values and I agree that we should go our separate ways.”

Although Arevalo said he does not “feel that I was rightly respected, valued, or properly utilized during my time with the organization,” adding that he refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement, he wished his former bandmates “well on their journey.” He said that he is currently “pursuing other opportunities where I can be more involved in the songwriting process, creative direction, and work in a properly equitable environment.”