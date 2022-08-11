Rock Band Cancels Broadway Residency Due to 'Low Ticket Sales' Frontman Says

Beloved rock band Weezer has canceled their upcoming Broadway residency due to "low ticket sales." The band's frontman, Rivers Cuomo, shared the news on the office Weezer Discord channel, which was previously reported by Pitchfork. In addition to the low ticket sales, Cuomo also cited "unbelievably high expenses" as another reason why the New York City shows will not go on as planned.

"I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses,)" the singer shared with fans. "I'm very sorry to be telling you this now after we've already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision."

Weezer has been around, in some form, since the late 80s, but has been an active band in the music industry since around 1992. Their first album, a self-titled masterpiece that fans affectionately labeled "The Blue Album," was released in 1994. Back in 2020, Cuomo sat down with Kerrang and discussed the band's long and illustrious career, and expressed surprise at how far they've come. "It blows me away; not only surviving and being in tact, but the fact that we still bring in new fans and the shows just keep getting bigger," the frontman offered. "I'm really proud of that."

When asked about what advice he might would have given his younger self, Cuomo replied, "It's difficult because there's nothing I'd like to have done differently, but that being said, I feel like I was really unhappy and had a ton of self-doubt. I don't think any of that was helpful or necessary." Comparing how much nature to "youth" there was in his feelings at that time of his life, the singer confessed, "I think it's both, but I wouldn't be surprised if that's pretty common for a lot of young people in their late teens or early 20s."

He continued, "That's a time of so much self-doubt, when you haven't achieved much yet. I remember just not even being sure if I could or should consider myself an artist, or thinking that maybe I was just a big faker. It's like, I guess I could tell myself, 'Don't worry about it, man. You're great, don't stress about it, because you're going to be fine.'"