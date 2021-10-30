The Go-Go’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn’t too happy about The Go-Go’s finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a “wimpy” act that’s not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go’s will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.

Appice, who also played with Jeff Beck and Ozzy Osbourne during his long career, admitted that it “doesn’t matter” that Vanilla Fudge isn’t included in the Rock Hall, but still called it a shame. “You’ve got Rod Stewart in RRHOF twice, Jeff Beck in twice. We influenced them, and we’re not in. It’s really a shame,” Appice told Forbes. “‘You Keep Me Hanging On’ was in Quentin Tarantino’s last movie. It quadrupled our royalties. Also, we’re in Mad Men, the final episode of The Sopranos – many movies and TV shows.”

The Modern Drummer Hall of Fame member went on to say that he does not think they should call it the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but instead the “Musical Hall of Fame.” The Rock Hall has inducted rappers and country singers, as well as “wimpy” acts who are “not rock and roll,” as Appice said. When asked if he could name a group that is “wimpy,” he brought up The Go-Go’s.

“Show me the list, and I’ll tell you. You know what I’m saying. I thought it was supposed to be by influence,” Appice said. “I think The Go-Go’s are going in. I mean, c’mon, what’s their influence? Jethro Tull’s not in, Vanilla Fudge, Mountain – so many bands that influenced rock and roll aren’t in. Kiss is in. They are a combination of Alice Cooper and Cactus. Eddie Van Halen was influenced by Cactus. Cactus should be in there, too. We influenced a lot of people. Is Suzi Quatro in RRHOF? She influenced Joan Jett.”

So who have The Go-Go’s influenced? Plenty of performers have named the New Wave band behind “We Got The Beat” and “Our Lips are Sealed” as influences. “The best songwriters of the 20th century have both cited The Go-Go’s as being an influence – and they’re not female,” The Go-Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin told NPR in August 2020. “That would be Kurt Cobain and Billie Joe Armstrong. I don’t think as a writer I could ever get a bigger compliment than those two, unless David Bowie had said it of course, but c’mon.”

The Go-Go’s will be inducted by actress Drew Barrymore, while Taylor Swift will induct King as a solo artist during Saturday’s ceremony in Cleveland. Angela Bassett will induct Tina Turner, and Paul McCartney was picked to induct Foo Fighters. The Rock Hall ceremony will be filmed for a special to air on HBO and HBO Max at a later date.