'Rest in Power': Jack White and Others Mourn Death of Rock Musician Dexter Romweber

Beloved rock musician Dexter Romweber has passed away. He was 57. In the wake of his death, Jack White (The White Strips, The Raconteurs) has taken to public memorializing the late rocker, with White's Third Man Records label issuing a "Rest in power" statement.

"We just lost an inspiring and monumental member of the Third Man family," the company's statement reads. "If you knew Dex Romweber or his music, you were transfixed. From his singular work in the Flat Duo Jets through his flame-keeping Dex Romweber Duo, we were all extremely humbled just to share time with him while he captivated every room he entered. Rest in power. 1966-2024."

Over on his personal Instagram page, White issued a lengthy memorial to Romweber, alongside a photo of the guitarist. "A brick crashed through my window last night, "White penned. "Cat Power had wrote to me; John Michael Dexter Romweber had passed away, passed on, bill past due."

White went on to say, "He wasn't a Rock N' Roll musician, he WAS Rock N' Roll inside and out, without even having to try, he couldn't help himself. People toss that around a lot, but in Dex's case it was actually true. To call him Punk would be like calling the Great Pyramid a sand castle. He was the type that don't get 3 course dinners, awards, gold records and statues made of them because they are too real, too much, too strange, too good."

"Dex was a true tortured romantic, unfairly treated and broken hearted at all times but still hopeful. He was an electrical outlet, an old soul, a vampire, a cave man in a modern age, a WWI trench soldier, a different kind of American, out of luck living on the outskirts of town, lonely even when in a room of thousands. He ate dinner with Van Gogh, loaned your friend his last ten dollars, and exuded innocent love and naivety.

They don't make them like Dex anymore, not till we get our act together as humans. I know your pain is over now Dex and you are living in true romantic bliss. You deserve it more than any of us." Click here to read White's full statement.