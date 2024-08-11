R&B Legend Maurice Williams Dead at 86

Maurice Williams, a revered legend in the R&B genre, died on Tuesday, according to the NC Music Hall of Fame. He was 86.

Williams was best known for his work with the vocal group Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs (previously known as The Royal Charms, The Gladiolas, and The Excellos). No cause of death was listed in the announcement; a local funeral listing says he died while in the care of Atrium Health Mercy, a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Maurice Williams, the iconic R&B musician and lead singer of Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, passed away on August 6, 2024, at the age of 86," the announcement read. "As a pioneer of early rock n' roll and rhythm and blues he had a career that spanned over six decades. His contribution of unique songwriting and vocal abilities, will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come. He is survived by his wife Emily, with whom he resided in Charlotte, North Carolina."

Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs' biggest single came with "Stay." With its memorable hook of "Oh, won't you stay, just a little bit longer," it's maintained reverence over the years. Movie fans will recognize the song from its use in 1987's Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.

According to musician Ron Henderson Jr., the Williams' memorial service will be held in Charlotte on Thursday.