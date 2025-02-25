R&B Legend Dead at 73: Isley Brothers Member Chris Jasper Performed on ’70s and ’80s Hits

R&B legend Chris Jasper, who helped shape some of The Isley Brothers’ biggest hits, has died. Jasper passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23 following a cancer diagnosis in December 2024, his family confirmed in a statement shared to his Facebook page Monday. He was 73.

“Chris Jasper, renowned singer–songwriter and producer known for his pivotal role in shaping the sound of The Isley Brothers and Isley-Jasper-Isley, and over three decades as a distinguished solo artist, passed away on February 23 at the age of 73 following a cancer diagnosis in December, 2024,” the post read. “He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Cincinnati native joined The Isley Brothers in 1973, transforming the vocal trio, which was originally known for songs like “Shout” and “This Old Heart of Mine” throughout the ‘50s and ‘60s, into “a self-contained six member R&B/Funk group,” his family said. In addition to Jasper, the group also featured his brother-in-law, Rudolph Isley, O’Kelly Isley Jr and Ronald Isley, and their younger brothers Ernie and Marvin.

“His songwriting talent and expertise on keyboards and synthesizers became the cornerstone of the group’s signature sound,” the statement added. “Chris was instrumental in writing, arranging, and producing numerous hits, including classics like ‘For the Love of You,’ ‘Between the Sheets,’ and ‘Fight the Power.’”

After the band split in 1984, Jasper, who was trained in classical music and composition at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, formed Isley-Jasper-Isley alongside Ernie and Marvin/ The group found success with their 1985 chart-topping hit “Caravan of Love,” which was later covered by British indie band The Housemartins with an a capella cover the following year. Isley-Jasper-Isley performed together from 1984 through 1987.

Jasper eventually embarked on a solo career, releasing a total of 17 albums through his Gold City Records. The label signed artists including Liz Hogue, Out Front, and Brothaz By Choice.

Jasper continued his work in the music industry in his later years, and released his greatest hits album, The Essential Chris Jasper, with Sony Music in 2015. His most recent album, For the Love of You, dropped in 2019. The famed singer–songwriter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 alongside The Isley Brothers, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. In 2014, The Isley Brothers were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Remembering her uncle on Facebook, per the Mirror, Jasper’s niece Michelle Missy Jasper said Jasper’s “innovative work has influenced generations of musicians, with his compositions being sampled and covered extensively by countless recording artists including Whitney Houston, Aaliyah, Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Queen Latifah, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Fantasia, Will Smith, and Jaheim… Please pray for the entire Jasper family, as they have asked for privacy and respect at this time.”

Jasper is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margie Jasper, and their sons Michael, Nicholas and Christoper.