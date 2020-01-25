Rapper YG Arrested Just Days Ahead of Scheduled Grammys Performance

Two days before YG was scheduled to perform at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, the “Toot It and Boot It” rapper was arrested at his Chatsworth, Los Angeles, home on suspicion of robbery. He is now being held on $250,000 bail, and his arraignment is not scheduled until Tuesday. Details of his arrest have not been released.

Los Angeles County Sherriff’s deputies arrested YG after serving a search warrant at his home, reports The Associated Press. Deputy James Nagao of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told Entertainment Tonight the performer, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was arrested at 4 a.m.

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,” YG’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told TMZ. “YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details … we are learning about this case through the media.”

“Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, if they even survive past the arraignment,” Tacopina continued. “YG has a performance scheduled at The Grammy’s Sunday where he will honor Nipsey Hussle… so the timing is suspect, to put it mildly.”

The attorney later told TMZ the situation “became even more outrageous” because YG was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation. “The motives here are pretty clear,” Tacopina added.

YG is scheduled to perform a tribute performance for the late Nipsey Hussle during the Grammys on Sunday following Hussle’s homicide last year. The tribute will also include Kirk Granklin, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend and Roddy Ricch. Hussle died on March 31, 2019 after he was shot outside his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles. He was 33 years old.

This is not YG’s first run-in with the law. In July, his Escalade was involved in a high-speed chase in Los Angeles. The chase ended with someone in the vehicle shooting and killing a man on a bicycle. A few weeks later, the home YG leased was raided and one person was arrested on a weapons charge. YG was not home at the time.

“I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood,” YG said in a statement to TMZ at the time. “I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened.”

Earlier this month, sources told TMZ the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was close to solving the murder case involving YG’s SUV.

Sheriff’s Deputy James Nagao told the Associated Press he did not know if the robbery charge and the shooting are connected.

The Grammys air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday, live from the Staples Center.

Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images