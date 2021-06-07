Rapper Arrested for Attempted Murder

✖

Wisdom Awute, a rapper signed to DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label, was arrested for attempted murder connected to a shooting in Miami Beach, Florida. Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, were both arrested on June 1 for their alleged roles in the shooting, Miami Beach Police told NBC Miami. Both men were charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault. Urena was also charged with grand theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They are both being held without bond.

The shooting happened on May 31 just after 11:30 p.m. outside the Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive and 1st Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. The victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One victim was treated and released, while the other is in critical condition and is now paralyzed.

Urena allegedly got into an argument with other men when he pulled out his weapon and started to fire, according to the arrest report. Awute then pulled out a gun and shot a victim in the leg, according to police. "It was between rappers. We saw one come in and he was looking for the others," a woman who was in the restaurant told CBS Miami. "The whole restaurant got up and started running outside. We ran out and ran to the front door and that is when the dude started shooting and we ran back in."

During the incident, Urena allegedly shot a man in the back before jumping into a car in the valet area. He tried to drive off, but Awute tried to stop him, police said. “Members from victim Awute’s party fearing for his safety opened fire on the vehicle due to the fact that it was being used as a weapon,” the arrest report reads. Witness Noah Wilson told CBS Miami the shooting caused panic in the area. “First round sounded like 20-30 rounds. Then two minutes later, we heard 20-30 more shots," Wilson recalled.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was among several witnesses who were detained for questioning and released. "Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him," DaBaby's attorney told TMZ. DaBaby has earned six Grammy nominations, including one for Record of the Year for his single "Rockstar" with Roddy Ricch.