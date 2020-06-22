Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26

✖

Chicago rapper Tray Savage was shot and killed in the South Side neighborhood Chatham Friday morning. He had just dropped off his girlfriend on South Evans Avenue when he was hit in the neck and shoulder at around 11 a.m., police said. The 26-year-old Savage tried to continue driving before he hit three cars. His girlfriend rushed to help him and pulled him out of the car. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

Savage, who was born Kentray Young, died of gunshot wounds. The medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide. Police said witnesses saw a white SUV in the area. It was last seen on Cottage Grove Avenue. There have been no suspects arrested in the case, which is considered a homicide investigation.

The rapper was born in Chicago and was signed to the label Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE), owned by Fredo Santana and Chief Keef, reports TMZ. His best-known track is his 2013 collaboration with Chief Keef, "Chiefin Keef." His other songs include "Faces," "Know Who I Am" and "Got the Mac."

Savage is survived by three siblings, his girlfriend of nine years and two children. Other family members remembered him as a "wonderful" father. His grandmother, Mary Scott, told the Chicago Tribune he was a "very sweet person." Savage graduated from Chicago Vocational High School with a science scholarship and loved music, Scott said. "He was a very caring person, he always helped," she added.

Aston Young, Savage's nephew, said the rapper's children were "his world" and he was a "great nephew and a wonderful father." Young said he last saw Savage three months ago and the last thing he told him was "I love you." "He was a real good kid. He was raised pretty good. Everybody gets out in the street a little bit, but he’s got his rap career going," Young added. "When you’re in the rap world, not sure who he associated with."

A representative for the Chief Glo Gang Family told Billboard they are "extremely saddened" by Savage's death. "His first love was always devoted to his fiancé, kids, family, and music," the statement continues. "Regrettably, we can’t take back the actions done by others, but we stand firmly behind the fact that Kentray 'Tray Savage' Young should be here today alive and continuing his amazing contributions to society. His friends, family and entertainment family will continue to honor his legacy."