Rapper Lefty SM Was Allegedly Murdered in Mexico

Mexican rapper Juan Carlos Sauceda, best known by his stage name Lefty SM, has died. Known for his collaborations with other artists and his hit song "Soy Mexicano," the musician was shot and killed near his home in the neighborhood of La Cima in Zapopan, Jalisco in Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2. He was 31.

According to the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office's preliminary investigation, the fatal shooting occurred at around 10:50 p.m. local time. Three suspects entered Lefty SM's home and attempted to remove him from the residence. When they were unable to, they opened fire. Lefty SM suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 1 a.m. The motive for the fatal shooting remains unclear and further information is not available at this time. The musician's death was confirmed by his record label, Alzada Record.

"Dear Alzada friends and family, with profound sadness we're informing you about the death of our brother, Lefty SM, Juan Carlos Sauceda. Our love and prayers are with his wife María Isabel and their two daughters," a statement translated to English shared by the label to Instagram read. Carlos Félix, a PR rep for Alzada Records, confirmed to Billboard Español that the rapper was shot twice and declared dead at a local hospital.

Born in April 1992, per Mexican publication El Siglo de Torreón, Lefty SM grew up listening to rap music while working at his father's auto repair shop and got his "Lefty" nickname from friends because he was left-handed. When he was 16, the musician began to puruse his rap career, first opening his YouTube channel in 2017, where he gained more than 2 million followers. He released his first album, Avión De Papel, in 2019. Throughout his career, he collaborated with fellow artists including Santa Fe Klan, Luis R Conriquez, Carin Léon, Dharius, El Komander, and C-Kan. He is known for songs like "Soy Mexicano," "Si me caigo," "Con los ojos rojo," "and "Por mi México." Just the night before his death, Lefty SM gave his final performance at the Teatro Metropólitan in Mexico City on Sept. 1.

Amid news of his passing, many in the music industry have paid their respsects. In a Sunday Instagram post, Santa Fe Klan wrote in a translated post, "This isn't possible, brother. Tell me it's a lie." His close friend and colleague MC Davo wrote on his Instagram Story, "How is this possible? I can't believe it, really, I can't believe it man," later adding in a separate post, "Just a few hours ago we were enjoying life. May God have you in his glory." Lefty SM is survived by his wife Maria Isabel and their two daughters, Keysie and Ciara.