Rapper Charged With Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery

Rising Florida rapper OTM Frenchyy has found himself in some serious legal trouble. In late March, the rapper, real name Francois Hester, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery alongside his alleged accomplice, Bajro Bajric. According to documents filed in Pinellas County Circuit Court, and as reported by the St. Petersburg Catalyst, the charges are in connection to a Wednesday, Jan. 27 incident.

The reports indicate that Frenchyy allegedly assaulted the owner of the Serbian Mediterranean Restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida with a handgun while robbing him of $21,500. The robbery occurred after Bajric reportedly knew the restaurant owner carried a large amount of cash on him. It is unclear if the restaurant owner suffered any injuries in the attack. Frenchyy was taken into police custody on Tuesday, March 23. He was then questioned by police and confessed to working with Bajric when presented with call-log evidence. He was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Bajric's exact charges are unclear. It is not known when Frenchyy will make a court appearance.

At this time, the rapper has not released a statement addressing reports of his arrest, and all of his social media accounts have remained silent. His most recent Instagram post came on March 20, when he shared a clip of the music video for his song "Touchdown." His most recent Twitter post, meanwhile, came just days earlier when he promoted his latest album, Rent Due, on March 18.

The arrest marks the rapper’s latest run-in with the law. According to a June 2019 report from Elevator, Frenchyy was previously in jail after he violated the terms of his probation. The exact violation is unclear, as is why he was on probation. After being released from prison, he immediately dropped his album First Day Out, a 13-track album that the outlet called "energetic." The album featured OTM Ruger, Gee, and Kamillion, and earned plenty of praise, with Elevator writing at the time that they "foresee Frenchyy as a trailblazer in the new wave of Florida rap as his ability to ride an instrumental is something special. The passion he emits is undeniable as he truly lives what he raps about. OTM Frenchyy is one of my personal favorites rising from Florida and I am eager to see how quickly he ascends through the industry."