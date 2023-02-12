Rapper AKA Killed in Shooting

Fans of South African rap star Kiernan Forbes, also known by his stage moniker AKA, are mourning his loss. The Washington Post reports that the rapper was killed in the southeastern city of Durban on Feb. 10, along with his close friend. "It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening of February 10, 2023," his parents wrote in a social media statement to one of AKA's verified pages, noting they are working with local police as the investigation is ongoing. Local police also released a statement. According to the report, two men aged 34 and 35 were fatally wounded just after 10 p.m. that night. The victims were not initially named, but it notes that they were seemingly returning to their vehicle after leaving a restaurant. At the time, police say they were approached by arm suspects who walked up them from across the street, shooting them at close range. The suspects fled the crime scene on foot. AKA and his friend, a local restaurant owner, and chef named Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were both declared dead at the scene. They are suspected to have been heading to a nightclub for a performance as part of AKA's birthday celebrations on the evening of the shooting.

AKA is known for his song "Lemons (Lemonade)" and was prepping to release his new album "Mass Country" in late February 2023. He was nominated for an MTV Europe music award and won several South African music awards in his career.

After confirmation of his death, The Southern African Music Rights Organisation honored AKA, noting that he "contributed immensely to the South African music industry."

South Africa has one of the world's highest murder rates. In Jan. 2023, eight people were killed, and three injured at a shooting at a house party.