R. Kelly Writing New Music Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

R. Kelly is reportedly writing new music to keep from having “a full mental breakdown” amid his sexual abuse scandal.

According to TMZ, insiders close to the controversial singer have said that he is focusing on producing new songs as a form of therapy for dealing with the numerous sexual assault charges he is currently facing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

R. Kelly recently spoke out about the charges and allegations during an interview with Gayle King, but eventually exploded and exclaimed that he is “fighting for [his] f—ing life.”

The conversation that aired on CBS This Morning featured King asking Kelly about the claims against him. During the course of the conversation, the singer became emotional and stood up shouting that the people accusing him of assault are “absolutely” lying.

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly exclaimed. King then inquired, “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?”

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f***ing life! Y’all killing me with this sh*t!” R. Kelly told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!” //t.co/l82RBXbICM pic.twitter.com/wzprtrF7dI — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 6, 2019

“I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly responded.

He then stared into one of the cameras and said, “That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right, now I just think I have to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

As Kelly began to grow erratic, King attempted to speak to him but he continued yelling, “Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!”

“Thirty years of my career! And y’all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can’t do it! Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth! You don’t want to believe it!” he went on to exclaim.

One of Kelly’s representatives stepped in to calm him down, but the singer went on to shout, “I hope this camera keep going – This is not true! That doesn’t even make sense! Why would I hold all these women? Their fathers and mothers told me, we’re going to destroy your career!”

Kelly currently faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.