R. Kelly Reportedly Launches Website, Facebook Page to Discredit ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Accusers

Singer R. Kelly is reportedly planning to launch a website to discredit the women in Lifetime‘s Surviving R. Kelly documentary. His team already established a Facebook page, which has since been taken down by the social network.

Sources close to the “Trapped in the Closet” singer told TMZ he and his team are planning to launch a website called “Surviving Lies” that will try to discredit the women who have accused Kelly of sexual misconduct. The site will also reveal the “true motivations” behind the women’s allegations, according to the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before launching the site, Kelly’s team started a Facebook page, which shared alleged text messages between Kelly and one of the young women who accused him. In the text messages, the woman allegedly calls the singer “daddy.”

The first posts also targeted Asante McGee, who claims to have been one of Kelly’s “sex slaves.” Kelly’s team shared a YouTube video that claims McGee’s daughter debunked claims McGee was sexually abused by Kelly in a conversation with her boyfriend. TMZ pointed out they could not independently verify the identities of the people in the video.

Another post on the Facebook page listed McGee’s arrests and accused McGee of working with the father of Jocelyn Savage to extort Kelly. Savage is one of the women Kelly is still allegedly holding captive, although Savage once appeared in a TMZ video claiming she is not being held against her will. Savage’s parents appeared on Surviving R. Kelly.

Since TMZ‘s report, Facebook pulled down the page.

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” a Facebook representative told TMZ. “We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

Surviving R. Kelly is a six-hour documentary series that aired on Lifetime last week and went viral on Twitter, with several celebrities speaking out against Kelly. The series covers Kelly’s controversial relationships with younger women, his relationship with Aaliyah, his infamous sex tape scandal and allegations that he runs a sex cult.

On Sunday, sources close to Kelly told TMZ he is “disgusted” by the series and believes the producers have a “vendetta” against him. Kelly’s people told him about the people who appear in the film, and he claims he knows half of them. The other half “hate him.”

Kelly wanted to make an appearance on camera, but producers blocked him, the sources claim.

“He’s going to sue everybody who had anything to do with this,” the source told TMZ.

Kelly has denied the allegations against him. He previously referred to the claims in the 19-minute song “I Admit,” in which he specifically responded to the claims from Savage’s parents.

Photo credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images