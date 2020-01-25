R. Kelly Misses Court Hearing After Undergoing Emergency Hernia Surgery

A last-minute medical emergency has caused R. Kelly to miss another court hearing. According to TMZ, the singer was moved from The Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago and transported to a hospital earlier in the week where he had emergency surgery to repair a hernia. He’s reportedly been moved back to his cell as of Thursday.

This is the latest in a long string of Kelly no-showing on court proceedings since he was arrested in Chicago over the summer on multiple federal criminal charges, where he is currently being held. His current incarceration caused him to miss a court appearance in Minnesota back in September.

A month later, he failed to make an appearance in Chicago, which was blamed on a toenail infection. His next hearing in the Windy City is set for Feb. 13, as well as additional charges he’ll be facing in New York City.

Amid all the existing charges Kelly’s facing, he could be facing even more for allegedly bribing a state official to create a fake ID for his then-wife, Aaliyah. The singer, who passed away in a plane crash back in the summer of 2001, was 15 years old when she married Kelly, despite having an ID claiming she was 18 — more commonly known as the legal age for consent.

Steven Goldberg, Kelly’s lawyer, told Good Morning America that Kelly was unaware that she was 15 at the time but appeared to admit that Kelly did marry her when she was 15.

“My understanding is that she did not claim to be 15, and in order to get married, she had to lie about her age,” Goldberg claimed. Not long after, he told The New York Times the new indictment “does not appear to materially alter the landscape.”

Currently, Kelly is facing multiple counts of sex-related felonies, including four Class X felonies where the alleged victims are between 13 and 16 years old. The charges include aggravated criminal sex abuse, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex assault. At this point, Kelly remains the only person indicted, even though prosecutors are alleging that his managers, bodyguards and other members of his team knowingly helped recruit women and young girls to “engage in illegal sexual activity.”

Much of the attention surrounding Kelly comes after the six-part Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, which highlighted several women’s claims against the singer, alleging he had abused them sexually, physically and mentally.