Quincy Jones Says Michael Jackson Stole ‘Billie Jean’ and ‘A Lot’ of Other Songs

From claims that he dated Ivanka Trump to revealing a relationship between Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando, Quincy Jones spilled the beans on a laundry list of famous people in his latest interview with Vulture.

But one of his biggest reveals was an accusation against Michael Jackson, whom Jones worked with as a producer on Jackson’s albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad. According to Jones, “The King of Pop” stole many of his hit songs.

“I hate to get into this publicly, but Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. (Donna Summer’s) ‘State of Independence’ and ‘Billie Jean.’ The notes don’t lie, man. He was a Machiavellian as they come,” Jones said.

“(He was) greedy, man. Greedy. ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’— Greg Phillinganes wrote the c section. Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it,” Jones added.

The 28-time Grammy award winning producer also discussed Jackson’s personal life.

“I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man,” Jones said. “He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bull—.”

“He had a problem with his looks because his father told him he was ugly and abused him. What do you expect?” Jones added.

Jackson died at 50 years old in 2009 when he stopped breathing in his sleep while under the care of his personal physician Conrad Murray. Jackson was being given propofal, lorazepam and midazolam at the time of his death and Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“…but at the end Michael’s problem was propofol, and that problem affects everyone — doesn’t matter if you’re famous,” Jones said. “Big Pharma making OxyContin and all that s— is a serious thing. I was around the White House for eight years with the Clintons, and I’d learn about how much influence Big Pharma has. It’s no joke.”

Jackson went on to make three more albums after Bad, including Dangerous, HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, and Invincible. A pair of posthumous albums, Michael and Xscape, were released in 2010 and 2014, respectively.

Jones was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2013.

