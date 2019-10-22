Quiet Riot Rocker Frankie Banali Has Stage 4 Cancer

Frankie Banali, the drummer for Quiet Riot, just revealed that he is battling stage IV pancreatic cancer. The rock star made his announcement through podcaster Mitch Lafon on Monday, just as his prognosis is turning up. Banali is hopeful for the future.

Banali issued a statement that Lafon then posted on Facebook for his friends and fans. The 67-year-old gave his update with candor, but did not shy away from the terror of his situation either. He revealed that he got his diagnosis on April 17, and apologized for missing some appearances since then.

“The original prognosis was very scary,” Banali admitted. “I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend. The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting. I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig.”

Even in the face of such a diagnosis, Banali’s mind was largely on his work and his music in the last several months. He lamented every performance that he missed, and offered his apologies to fans.

“Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me. I am feeling much better and stronger now,” he wrote.

Thankfully, the note has a positive ending, as Banali plans to be back on stage soon. The drummer revealed his return to the drum stool will be this Saturday at the Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, and he expects to go on tour with his band next year.

“I hope to see you there,” he wrote. “I appreciate all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and I hope you will all continue that support as well as keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.”

Banali got an outpouring of love and support from fans in the comments of Lafon’s post. Many shared their own stories of cancer battles or those of loved ones. Others expressed their love for Quiet Riot, and were thankful to hear that Banali was on the mend.

According to a study by the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer at this stage has a five-year survival rate of 9%. It is considered one of the most dangerous forms of cancer, as it does not manifest any signs or symptoms in the early stages, so it is hard to catch early.

Quiet Riot has three more shows scheduled in 2019. Plans for a 2020 tour have not yet been released.