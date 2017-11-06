Puff Daddy, Formerly Known as Sean Combs, Now Has Two New Names

Sean “Diddy” Combs has changed his name once again.

In a video posted to Twitter on his 48th birthday, the Grammy-winner announced that “Puff Daddy,” “P Diddy,” and every other moniker he has adopted over the years are things of the past.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

“I have some very serious, serious news,” the rapper told his fans before stating that he had changed his name, adding that the new name, Love or Brother Love, “could come off as corny to some people.”

He explained that the reasoning for the change was in part due to a change in him as a person and that after doing some praying, he made the decision.

“I’m just not who I am before,” he explained. “I’m something different.” He also went on to request that he no longer be called by his previous names, stating that “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, OK?”

The name change isn’t Combs’ first, the 48-year-old having undergone several rebrandings since the start of his career. In 2001, he adopted the name “P Diddy,” but in 2005 he went on to change his name again to just “Diddy,” and had since come to be known as “Sean Diddy Combs” or some mix of one of his many monikers.

In an appearance on Today in July, he admitted that the frequent name changes were confusing not only to fans, but also to himself. “I’m in search for the person I lost through the different personalities and nicknames.”

It turns out that it only took a few short months of soul searching for him to find his true identity.