Popular Rock Musician Injured After Crowdsurfing Gone Wrong

Maybe The Dare should title his next album “What’s Wrong With The UK?”

The popular rock musician, known for his megahit “Girls” on his 2024 debut album What’s Wrong With New York?, was playing a show in Bristol, London when he attempted to crowdsurf—except, unfortunately, no one caught him.

THE DARE takes a tumble in Bristol last night 💀 pic.twitter.com/lJPvdPdhuC — MR. MIZUNDERSTOOD (@MR_CAMARADERIE) March 18, 2025

In the video, the singer (whose real name is Harrison Patrick Smith) is sporting his signature look of a white dress shirt and black tie when he tries to jump into the crowd. He promptly fell right into the floor amidst a sea of confused teenage girls taking videos of the whole thing. The fans surrounding him laughed as he awkwardly picked himself up and got back on stage to finish his performance of “Girls.”

It seems his other attempts at crowdsurfing have been more successful, as a recent viral tweet said seeing the tall and skinny rocker jump into the crowd before “felt like passing around a tv remote.”

The dare crowdsurfing just felt like passing around a tv remote — Luc (@tw4tthewhealy) January 22, 2025

Smith took the fall in stride, however, making fun of the mishap on his Twitter/X account by saying “Record scratch. Freeze frame. Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up here.”

Record scratch. Freeze frame. Yep, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up here. — the dare (@itsthedare) March 19, 2025

The rocker is currently wrapping up his U.K. tour, with two more shows remaining. He most recently made headlines for his Grammy nomination after producing Charli XCX’s electropop hit Guess featuring Billie Eilish.