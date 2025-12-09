Popular Country Music Duo Splitting up: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Aligned for Us to Do It Together’

One best-selling country music duo is calling it quits for the time being.

Maddie Marlow Font and Tae Dye Kerr, known professionally as Maddie & Tae, are splitting up after 15 years of music partnership.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kerr is putting her music career on hold to raise her two children, while Font is pursuing a solo career.

“We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day,” Font told PEOPLE. “We might go do some tour dates one day.”

Kerr replied, “Absolutely.”

“But just in this season,” Font continued, “it doesn’t feel aligned for us to do it together.”

The two are still extremely close friends, however, despite the end of their time as a music duo.

“Even though we’re not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we’re still walking and doing life together outside of it,” Font said. “And I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes.”

The two have toured with major artists, like Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bentley, and are well-known for hits like “Girl in a Country Song,” which won Music Video of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. Their third album, Love & Light, was released earlier this year. They will still tour to promote the album before their split.