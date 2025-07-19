Pop Music Star Reveals Concerning Bone Disease Diagnosis, Cancels Her Next Concerts

One the world’s pop music “queens” is facing a health setback.

The Korea Times reports that BoA, known as the “Queen of K-pop,” is sidelined after a diagnosis of “acute osteonecrosis in her knee.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, osteonecrosis occurs when “blood flow to part of a bone is disrupted,” resulting “in death of bone tissue.” This occurring in a knee could result in the joint to “collapse.”

This serious bone issue pits BoA at risk of serious injury, meaning that a live performance is risky at this time. As a result, BoA is canceling her Aug. 30 and 31 concerts at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The events were meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the artist’s debut, which occurred with the release of 2000’s ID; Peace B.

SM Entertainment, who reps BoA, said in a statement, “We sincerely apologize to fans for the sudden news. This was a difficult decision made with the artist’s health as our top priority, and we ask for your understanding.”

The company noted that BoA’s upcoming album, Crazier, will still release as planned later in 2025. Updated tour plans for the “Only One” and “MASAYUME CHASING” singer will be made “depending on her recovery progress following surgery.”