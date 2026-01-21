Pop Group Announces New Music After More Than 20 Years

One Swedish pop group is back in the music business after over 20 years with no music.

A*Teens, which started as an ABBA cover group before achieving international success with their own original songs, is reuniting to release new music on January 31.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group has not released new music since 2003 when they released New Arrival, a deluxe edition of their prior album Pop ’til You Drop!. The group released a Greatest Hits album in 2004 and then disbanded.

They’re best known for international hits like “Upside Down” and “Floorfiller,” along with their cover of ABBA’s “Mamma Mia” that originally put them on the map.

Play video

The group’s reunion began with a performance together at Swedish musical festival Melodifestivalen 2024—their first in twenty years. Since then, they have toured Europe and Latin America, but have not released any new music.

That will change on January 31, with the release of their new single “Iconic.”

A*Teens is made up of Marie Serneholt, Amit Paul, Dhani Lennevald, and Sara Lumholdt. All four briefly pursued a solo music career after the band dissolved. Serneholt was the most successful, having produced one successful album in 2006 titled Enjoy the Ride as well as being a judge on the Swedish version of talent series The X Factor.