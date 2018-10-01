Pink Posts Emotional Tribute About Loss of Dog

Pink shared an emotional tribute to her dog Nanni, who died over the weekend, at 16 years old.

“Goodbye Kiss. Frangelica ‘Nanni’ Moore Hart. 2002-2018. Rest in sunshine pretty girl. Thanks for waiting for me to get home,” the singer wrote, alongside a photo of herself kissing the beautiful golden dog. She included a broken-heart emoji and a crying face emoji.

Pink’s fans sent their thoughts and prayers to the singer in the comments section.

“So sorry for your loss. They love unconditionally and forever. She will always be with you,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Our furry friends aren’t merely ‘pets.’ They are family, and heartbreaking to lose,” another fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss :'( I lost my fur baby this year too. It’s not easy. Sending my love to you and your family,” added another.

Nanni’s death followed a difficult summer for Pink. She recently returned home from the New Zealand and Australia leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour, and she had to postpone shows in Sydney because of an upper respiratory infection.

The “Sober” singer was then forced to defend herself after paparazzi photos of herself relaxing on the beach surfaced.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing,” Pink wrote on Instagram after she was released from the hospital. “I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

She then sent a warning to the paparazzi, writing, “You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”

Pink went on to perform in Sydney. When she finally got home in September, she posted a video of a gift bag of PeptoBismol and DayQuil she had waiting for her.

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have two children, son Jameson and daughter Willow. Recently, Hart was daddy-shamed after sharing a photo of a sick 1-year-old Jameson, and he argued with trolls who criticized his parenting.

“My judgement was a result of a bother woman’s judgment on my child,” Hart wrote to one critic. “I suggest you go find a page that posts and talks about embarrassing kids being quarantined and treated like lepers!!!!!”

Photo credit: Getty Images