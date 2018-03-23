Pink Postpones Concert Due to Illness

Singer Pink was forced to postpone her Friday concert in Montreal due to the flu going through her family. The 38-year-old told fans she will go back to the city to perform in the future, when time allows.

“Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks,” the “Beautiful Trauma” singer wrote on Twitter. “I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pink added that her husband, Carey Hart, was “sent home with flu while me and the kids battle the virus.”

The singer and Hart have two children, 6-year-old daughter Willow and 1-year-old son Jameson.

She also sent a message to fans who might also be battling the flu. “I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs,” she wrote.

Pink was scheduled to perform at Montreal’s Bell Centre on Friday. Her next scheduled date is in Detroit on Sunday. She plans to continue the Beautiful Trauma world tour through September, finishing in Auckland, New Zealand on Sept. 8.

Pink also fought through the flu in February. While performing in Minneapolis, Pink stopped the show in the middle of a song. She tried to make it through the title track for her new album, but the “Sober” singer stopped it.

“I can’t do it. I hate this,” she told the crowd. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”

Two days later at the Super Bowl, Pink gave a powerful performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” which won acclaim from viewers and celebrities at home.

“It just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek,” Pink wrote in an Instagram post the day before the Super Bowl. “You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

When Pink returned to Minneapolis last week, she finished the show, but told the audience she was still sick.

“I was sick the last time I was here, which is dumb,” she told the crowd, reports TwinCities.com. “Guess what? Again! Sick again. But screw it, I’m just going to ignore it.”

Pink finished the entire show, running through 20 songs and not skipping a single one of her high-wire performances.