Pink Gets People’s Most Beautiful Issue Cover Page

Gracing the cover of People‘s Beautiful Issue is none other than Alecia Beth Moore — known to most of her millions of fans as Pink.

The 38-year-old singer and mom of two smiles for the camera on the cover of April 30’s issue with her and husband Carey Hart’s two young kids, daughter Willow Sage, 6, and son Jameson Moon, 15 months. She rocks a simple, youthful, minimal makeup look with a white T-shirt and large hoop earrings.

She told the magazine that as a mom, she’s taking things “day by day” and, like most moms, wondering if the values and lessons she’s instilling in her kids are even working.

“The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you’re doing is working,” she said. “That’s been the most humbling thing for me. In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and her eyes are completely glazed over. I have no idea. We’ll see.”

While Pink described her own childhood as “free range, I guess” (riding bikes to school, playing in the woods all day, playing sports, etc. while her mother worked full time and went to school full time and her father worked as an insurance salesman), she says her kids are growing up in a different environment.

“Yeah, I believe in affection,” she says. “I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you’ll be there. My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay. I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.’”

She touched again on the fact that she likes to raise her kids in a “gender-neutral” household, although she’s hesitant to give it that label.

“I feel like gender-neutral is in itself a label and I’m label-less,” she says. “I don’t like labels at all so I believe that a woman and a girl can do anything.”

Pink says her main goal in raising her kids in a gender-neutral environment is to achieve “fairness and justice. And I believe that a boy can do anything. So I have boys that flip dirt bags and I have boy friends that wear dresses. It’s all okay to me. It’s whatever floats your boat. So that’s the kind of house that we live in.”

Pink has been vocal in the way she raises her kids. She frequently documents their lives on Instagram and even shared a particular heartbreaking moment she experienced with Willow last year.

During her speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in August, she recalled a memory when Willow said, “I’m the ugliest girl I know. I look like a boy with long hair.”

Pink launched into a inspirational public response to her daughter, who was in the audience.

“When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken,” she said. “Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see my selling out arenas all over the world? Baby girl, we don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl. We help other people to change, so they can see all kinds of beauty.”