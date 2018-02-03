See Pink’s National Anthem Photo Revealing Her Super Bowl Flu Battle

Pink’s planned national anthem performance at Super Bowl LII is at risk of not happening due to the singer contracting the flu.

The 38-year-old pop singer revealed the diagnosis with a post on Instagram that she’s been battling the flu virus, which she attributed to germs from her kids.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” Pink wrote. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

In the photo, Pink is shown rehearsing for the big show. She’s bundled up with what appears to be a denim jumpsuit and a scarf with navy and gold stripes.

By her side, a bottle of Voss water and a thermos are shown on the ground.

She appears to be giving her all in the rehearsal and keeping it cool.

This demeanor lines up with what she says in the caption. She intends to fight the illness and perform due the significance of the moment.

“I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” she wrote. “I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”

Fans seem to be encouraging in the comments and have like the photo more than 340,000 times.

If Pink is unable to perform, it is unclear who would step in. One option could for halftime show performer Justin Timberlake to do the duties.

Super Bowl LII will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.