Pink Yells NSFW Word After Forgetting Lyrics to Song During Concert

Pink may have forgotten the words to one of her songs while on stage, but she proved that she’s still a rock star.

During her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the evening of Wednesday, April 4, the 38-year-old singer forgot the lyrics to the second verse of her 2006 single “Who Knew,” Hollywood Life reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I forgot the words. S—! I forgot the words. So what,” she told the crowd before jumping right back into the chorus.

Fans attending the concert shared their reactions to the minor slip-up on Twitter, many praising her being human.

“Love Pink forgot ‘Who Knew’ words,” one fan tweeted, adding the hashtags “human,” “love her,” and “forgiven.”

“Pink may have forgotten the lyrics to ‘Who Knew’ but each tour keeps getting better,” commented another fan, using the hashtag, “third times a charm.”

@Pink may have forgotten the lyrics to “Who Knew” but each tour keeps getting better… #thirdtimesacharm — Diana Lopez 💋 (@xoLatinaPRxoxo) April 5, 2018

The three-time Grammy winner, who is scheduled for one more show at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, April 5, was forced to cancel multiple concerts in March as she battled a nasty case of the flu.

“Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks,” the “Beautiful Trauma” singer wrote on Twitter on March 22, announcing the cancellation of her concert in Montreal. “I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this.”

Pink added that her husband, Carey Hart, was “sent home with flu while me and the kids battle the virus.”

“I wish anyone out there going through this healing vibes and big hugs,” she concluded.

Three days later, the singer announced her Sunday, March 25 show in Detroit, Michigan had to be called off as well.

“I’ve just seen the doctor here again in Montreal,” Pink wrote in a note posted to her Twitter account. “I’m not going to be well enough to do the show tomorrow night in Detroit. I want to give you all the full show and not be hacking all the way through it and have to cut songs because of my voice.”

“I understand how much trouble you go to to be at my shows, what it entails, the planning, the schedules, etc. I am very very sorry, and I’m very grateful for your understanding,” she continued. “I will absolutely do this show at a later date, and it will be the full show. Again, I’m very sorry and have tried so damn hard to avoid this. All my love.”

Pink faced a similar illness back in February that had many fans questioning whether her performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis would have to be cancelled. The 38-year-old powered through, though.