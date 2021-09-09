Phil Collins Reveals His Health Is Declining in New Update

Phil Collins is opening up about his declining health in a rare interview. The musician, 70, has been struggling with nerve damage resulting from a spinal injury in 2007 that damaged the vertebrae in his neck and told BBC Breakfast in a new interview that he can “barely hold a [drumstick]” with one of his hands ahead of Genesis’ upcoming reunion tour.

Collins’ son Nic will take his place behind the drums for the tour, to which the artist said, “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.” Asked more specifically if he was able to play at all, the “In the Air Tonight” artist answered, “No. No, I would love to but, you know, I mean I can barely hold a [drumstick] with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

Genesis’ reunion tour was first announced in March 2020 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Set to begin next month, Collins will reunite with former bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, singing as his son takes over on drums. “He plays a bit like me when he wants to,” Collins said when the tour was first announced. “I’m one of his many influences, being his dad. He plays like me and he kinda has the same attitude as me, so that was a good starter.”

Collins has kept mostly private about his health struggles over the years but told Rolling Stone in 2018 that his foot was no longer able to move. “The health is OK. I’ve got this paralyzed foot. A back operation left me with a paralyzed right foot. I still have a bit of a problem playing drums. But in general, the health is good,” the Grammy-winner explained. While he initially struggled with the idea of sitting down for an entire show, he told the magazine it “means that people are focused on the music,” as is he. “It’s been very positive, if anything,” he continued. “It’s kind of a little bit different to me, but it’s physically impossible for me to stand for two and a half hours without going through real pain. It’s all gone well.”