Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Bernie Tormé is in intensive care as he fight a case of virulent double pneumonia.

The rock veteran’s verified Twitter account broke the news Wednesday, tweeting, “Bernie Tormé is extremely ill in intensive care with virulent double pneumonia. We ask for your prayers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bernie Tormé is extremely ill in intensive care with virulent double pneumonia. We ask for your prayers. — Bernie Tormé (@Bernie_Torme) February 13, 2019

Since 1979, Tormé has played with some of the biggest hard rock bands in the game, including Gillan and Desperado. His most famous role was as guitarist for Osbourne, however, replacing Randy Rhoads after his death 1982.

Fans were quick to offer up their well-wishes to the musician:

“Sorry to hear that Bernie,” one responded. “Have been a fan of your playing for a long time, [and] you also happen to be one of my favourite people on here. Get well soon.”

Sorry to hear that Bernie, have been a fan of your playing for a long time & you also happen to be one of my favourite people on here. Get well soon. — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) February 13, 2019

OMG….. Sending Bernie all possible possible positive thoughts. — Obi #REMAINandREFORM #ProtectEUCitizens (@ObiWokKanobe) February 13, 2019

“OMG….. Sending Bernie all possible possible (sic) positive thoughts,” another wrote.

A third wrote, “So sorry to hear this. Sending love and positive wishes for his recovery.”

So sorry to hear this. Sending love and positive wishes for his recovery. — Mark Bartlett (@marky_bart) February 13, 2019

Ozzy himself has not been in good health as of recent, having been hospitalized after complications from a case of the flu, wife Sharon Osbourne revealed last week.

“As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu,” she shared on Twitter. “His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love.”

The Black Sabbath rocker appears to be doing much better, however, with Sharon saying on The Talk Wednesday, “He’s doing great. He’s out of ICU and he’s doing great. He’s breathing on his own.”

Sharon then thanked all of her husband’s fans who had supported their family during the darker time.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes,” she explained. “He is overcome by the response that he’s had, and it’s kind of bittersweet because he’s overwhelmed with it, but he’s sad too.”

Photo credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images