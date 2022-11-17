One Direction Member Seriously Injured in Fall

Louis Tomlinson is putting a halt on performances and appearances where he planned to sign copies of his sophomore album as he recovers from a recent fall. The former One Direction member revealed such on an Instagram post, noting that he fell after his show at New York City's Irving Plaza and broke his arm. "Thank you to everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me," Tomlinson wrote on social media. "The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately, on the way back, I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."

The 30-year-old has already rescheduled multiple dates. "New dates will be announced very soon," he added. "Thank you for all your support and sorry for anyone who was coming next week." He also posted X-ray images of his arm. The image shows that the bone is broken in multiple spots toward the top of his arm. He received tons of messages of support and wishes for a speedy recovery.

The now-postponed signings included eight locations in the U.K. during a four-day span. Tomlinson has another album-release show scheduled for Nov. 18 at London's 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire. That date has yet to be rescheduled.

His latest release, Faith in the Future, comes more than two years after his debut studio album, Walls. The new album includes 16 tracks.

Tomilson launched his solo career after One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in Jan. 2016. His debut single "Just Hold On" featuring Steve Aoki reached No. 2 in his native U.K., and peaked at No. 52 in the U.S.

The boy band was formed in 2010, and consisted of Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Tomlinson, and previously Zayn Malik before his departure in 2015. Social media played a major part in their mega success. Eventually, they sold more than 70 million copies worldwide, making them one of the biggest-selling boy bands of all time.