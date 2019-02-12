Nicki Minaj Threatens to Expose Grammys Producer After ‘Staying Quiet for 7 Years out of Fear’

Nicki Minaj joined Ariana Grande in criticizing Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehlrich, claiming she has been “bullied into staying quiet” for the past seven years out of “fear.”

During the Grammys, writer Oloni tweeted about how Minaj has still not won a Grammy yet. “Nicki Minaj has been at the top of her game for way too long to not have had a Grammy. I don’t know what white man from the boards she pissed off,” she wrote.

On Monday, Minaj responded by threatened to drop a truth bomb on the next episode of her podcast.

“I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth,” Minaj wrote. “Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night.”

Minaj was nominated for 10 Grammys between 2011 and 2016, but has yet to win. She is featured on Grande’s Sweetener, which won Best Pop Vocal Album Sunday night.

In the days before the Grammys, a controversy broke out over Grande’s decision not to perform. Ehrich told the Associated Press Grande felt it was too late for her to pull something together,” but Grande disputed that in a series of fiery tweets on Thursday.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande wrote. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity [and] self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

She later said she offered to sing three songs and her decision to back out was not about politics.

“I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me,” she wrote.

Grande wanted to perform “7 Rings,” the new single from her album Thank U, Next and the top song in the country. However, producers reportedly refused to let her sing it, so Grande offered to compromise and sing it as part of a medley. The producers wanted to pick the second song, but Grande was not happy and refused.

Although Grande did not attend the Grammys, she watched it live, even expressing disappointment when her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller lost the Best Rap Album award to Cardi B. Grande also shared photos of herself wearing an elaborate ballgown on Instagram as the Grammys aired.

Minaj was scheduled to perform at the BET Awards, but cancelled after the network mocked her on Twitter when it celebrated Cardi’s win. “Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show,” she wrote Monday.

Photo credit: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images