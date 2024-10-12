3-Time Grammy Winner Dies of Bile Duct Cancer: Adam Abeshouse Was 63

Adam Abeshouse, a beloved musician, died on Thursday, according to NPR. He was 63. The cause of death was bile duct cancer, which the revered producer was diagnosed with earlier in 2024.

Abeshouse was a revered figure in the classical music community and was awarded at the Grammys several times for his contributions to the genre. He earned three Grammys: Producer of the Year, Classical (2000); Best Instrumental Soloist Performance without orchestra (2008, for Garrick Ohlsson’s Beethoven Sonatas, Vol. 3); and Best Classical Instrumental Solo (2023, for Time for Three’s Letter for the Future).

In his final days, Abeshouse was treated to a special in-home concert from many of his friends, peers and collaborators.

“This is more than I could have ever dreamed,” Abeshouse told NPR after the moving performance. “All these musicians are coming to play for me. It’s kind of a miracle.”

He will be laid to rest at Mount Eden Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York, on Saturday, per a message his brother David submitted to The Wheatley School Alumni Association Newsletter.

According to the National Cancer Institute, bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma) occurs when cancer cells form in the tubes connected to the liver.

PopCulture.com readers will recall that another celebrity, actor Ian Gelder, also died of bile duct cancer earlier this year. The Game of Thrones actor passed away back in May, just five months after being diagnosed with the condition.