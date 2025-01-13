Nicki Minaj Could Face Criminal Charges

Nicki Minaj may be in serious trouble. TMZ reports the Detroit Police have issued a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office that is being reviewed to determine whether criminal charges will be issued after an incident with her former manager. It’s up to the local prosecutor if charges are filed.

Brandon Garrett, a man claiming he used to manage the Pink Friday rapper, alleges she got physical with him in Detroit in April 2024. He claims he was working as Minaj’s manager during her tour earlier this year when she got physical with him. In the lawsuit, Garrett alleged Minaj sent him on an errand after a concert in Detroit and was asked to come to her dressing room upon his return. While in the dressing room, he says Minaj began going off on him and other staffers about their jobs. He says Minaj became angry when she learned he’d had once sent someone else to pick up one of her prescriptions.

“Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth. You’re a dead man walking. You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it,” he claims Minaj said to him, adding that his “life was over” before striking him on the right side of his face with an open hand. He says he was hit so hard that he was moved backward and his hat flew off his head.

But it didn’t end there. He says Minaj also struck him on his right wrist, knocking documents in his hand onto the floor before yearling at him to “get the f*** out.” He says he hurried and grabbed his hat before exiting and locking himself inside a restroom at Little Caesars Arena, where he stayed for hours in fear. He also says she left him stranded in Detroit.

Garrett is suing Minaj for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He also wants monetary compensation.