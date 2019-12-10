Nick Cannon Just Fired Back at Eminem’s Latest Diss With a New Song

The Nick Cannon and Eminem feud just isn’t going away. The Wild ‘N Out host has fired back at Marshall Mathers with his latest diss track. Cannon dropped the new music on Monday in response to Eminem took a shot at him and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Cannon’s track is entitled “The Invitation” which references his eventual offer to Eminem to come on Wild ‘N Out.

In it are quite a few lines targeting the 47-year-old rapper.

“Call Kim/Somebody get Hailie,” Cannon rapped. “And that other kid you raisin’ that ain’t even your baby.”

“My baby-mama killed you off a decade ago,” another line reads, referencing Eminem and Carey’s brief fling. “You’re still cryin’ about it, b—- now who really the h–?”

The track also featured an opening verse from Suge Knight.

“Check this out Eminem — or whatever your name is, right? You know, I never do no talking, but Nick is family. This is your invitation to prove to everybody else what you’re about,” Knight said in his opening message.

The beef between the two goes way back, but most recently it has surfaced due to Eminem’s shot at Cannon. Appearing on a track with Fat Joe in his new song, “Lord Above,” Eminem referenced his previous romance with the All I Want For Christmas is You singer.

In it, Eminem rapped: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped-that p—- got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quite / You not gonna do s— / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.”

In an interview with Power 106, Cannon was asked about the issue at hand. He didn’t hesitate to take a dig at Eminem.

“We should change his name from Eminem to like Percocet,” he said. “What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you want to pop.”

The feud dates back to 2008 when Eminem brought up the newlyweds in his song “Bagpipes from Baghdad,” rapping, “Nick Cannon, I wish you luck with the f—— w—-.” From there, Carey released her hit song “Obsession” which was targeted at the Detroit native. Emimen then came out with “The Warning” in 2009, a track once again dissing the couple.