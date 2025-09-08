New Edition Legend and Wife Make Rare Public Appearance Together at VMAs 2025

Music’s biggest names stepped out at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. New Edition member, Mike Bivins, and his longtime wife, Teasha Bivins, hit the red carpet.

The pair have been married since 2006. They have three daughters together: Shi, Savi, and Star.

Teasha is a boss in her own right. While her superstar husband is busy touring, performing, and helping other musical acts, she runs her own real estate business. Teasha is the CEO of Bivins Realty Group. She also sometimes acts as a consultant to Mike’s business affairs. Actor and rapper Bryshere Gray Teasha her for helping him get the role to play her husband in BET’s The New Edition Story.

As it turns out, Mike wanted Love Jones standout Larenz Tate to play him, but Teasha had other ideas. “My wife thought he was great, and it ended up working out in the end,” the “Candy Girl” singer said of the actor’s casting in an interview with Page Six, per BET. Still, Mike admitted, “I did not see it then, but I see it now.” He continued, “I just coached them and had conversations with him, and he ended up being the perfect person for the job. He ended up doing a hell of a job. So, I cannot take credit for him. All I did was drill him.”

Mike has been open about the benefits of marriage and family. In 2015, he penned a personal essay on fatherhood for Black America Web and referenced the presence, or sometimes lack thereof, of his own father whose visits included afternoon lunches at Kentucky Fried Chicken. Mike knew he wanted to do more.

“When I married my wife, Teasha, I knew that now that I had my own family and three beautiful little girls, I was gonna make time to raise them and help them understand who they are and not who I wanted them to be,” he wrote at the time.