Nelly’s Sexual Assault Case Passed on to Prosecutors

Police have finished their investigation into the sexual assault allegation levied against Nelly and have passed their findings onto prosecutors.

The Blast reports that the Auburn, Washington police department has sent all their information to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, who will decide if criminal charges against the rapper will be filed.

There’s no word on what police uncovered in their investigation, and they are not allowed to make a filing recommendation based their findings. The case is currently still “under review” from prosecutors.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the “Hot in Herre” singer’s tour bus, which was parked at Walmart. He had performed alongside country duo Florida Georgia Line at the White River Amphitheater near Seattle, Washington, a few hours prior the incident.

Nelly has maintained his innocence since the arrest, and the alleged victim has claimed the “Over and Over” rapper and his legal team have been intimidating her into dropping the charges.

She claims she was so overwhelmed with public pressure that she wouldn’t testify against Nelly and wanted the investigation ceased. However, police continued their investigation.