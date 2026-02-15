Musician Recently Found Dead at Home: Man Arrested in Death of Iain Macfarlane

A musician’s death in late 2025 is being investigated as a murder, and a man is in custody as his loved ones and community await justice.

The Sun, BBC News and The Ross-shire Journal have all reported on the case. Iain Gordon Macfarlane, age 32, was found dead at his home in Inverness, Scotland, on Dec. 4. Authorities have not released exact details on the cause of death or the state of the scene, but a later funeral notice noted he died “tragically.”

In the time since the musician’s death, authorities has taken a local man, Waldemar Jaronski, into custody on a murder charge. Police consider the crime a “a contained incident” and there is no further risk to the public. Those with information related to the case are encouraged to contact Scottish authorities either in-person or via the online contact form.

Iain Gordon McFarlane (Credit: YouTube / Gab Faure)

Jaronski has not yet entered a plea to charges, according to the latest reports.

Macfarlane, known for performing in the local area, was beloved in his community, with many praising his musical talents in wake of his passing.

“We are devastated by the death of Iain,” a family statement read after his passing. “We would like to thank the community for their support and kind tributes to him. It has brought us comfort at this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we continue to come to terms with what has happened.”

Family friends launched a GoFundMe to cover costs of Macfarlane’s funeral, which family held at Lochbroom and Coigach Free Church in Ullapool, Scotland, on Jan. 7. The public has raised £12,206 towards the cause, and “remaining funds will be donated to ACI Recovery Services, Discovery College, Ness Bank Church.”