Multiple Music Festivals Canceled as Headlining Rock Band Suddenly Scraps Entire Tour

Muse’s upcoming tour plans have fallen into a “Supermassive Black Hole.”

The popular British rock band was forced to cancel its upcoming tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.” They were set to play in Abu Dhabi on February 4, followed by a stop in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 7, then a stop in Cape Town on February 11, and finally a stop in India on February 14.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we will be unable to proceed with the upcoming scheduled shows in India, South Africa and UAE,” the band said in a statement. “This has been a very difficult decision and one we did not take lightly. We’re truly sorry to everyone who purchased tickets and appreciate your understanding.”

The band was the headliner for two music festivals on those dates: Calabash South Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, and Bandland Festival in Bengaluru, India. Both festivals have now been cancelled as they were unable to find new headliners on such short notice.

“With the festival just a month away and our commitment to delivering the kind of uncompromised live experience Bandland stands for, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s edition in the interest of preserving the experience we set out to deliver,” organizers of Bandland Festival said in a statement on Instagram.

Muse is one of the most popular rock bands of the 2000s and 2010s, thanks to hit songs like “Knights of Cydonia,” “Butterflies and Hurricanes,” and “Supermassive Black Hole.” The band has won numerous awards, including two Grammys.

Despite the cancelled tour dates, the band is still active and currently working on their tenth studio album. The first single, “Unravelling,” released last summer.