Multi-Time Grammy Nominee Falls Ill, Cancels Special Concert

An acclaimed singer is on the mend after falling ill, meaning she had to cancel her latest concert.

In a note written late Friday night, vocalist Leona Lewis announced she was canceling her Saturday night concert due to “a sore throat.” The Saturday concert is one of the final remaining shows in the three-time Grammy nominee’s A Starry Night residency at Las Vegas’ Voltaire at The Venetian Resort. It’s unclear if future dates will be affected.

To my lovely fans, I’m heartbroken to share that I will not be able to perform tomorrow night’s show (Dec 20),” Lewis wrote on Friday. “I have been battling a sore throat for the past few days and while I tried pushing through tonight’s show, it has only left me feeling worse [heartbreak emoji] I will be spending this time recovering and on vocal rest so I can come back stronger and give you all the show you deserve.

Lewis, 40, acknowledged that this was a tough cancellation, being as fans likely planned as one of their big activities for the Christmas season. The “Bleeding Love” and “Better in Time” singer is “so gutted to disappoint” those fans.

“This was not an easy decision and I’m truly so gutted to disappoint any of you who had plans to attend,” she wrote. “Thank you for your patience, kindness and understanding. I’m so grateful for you all always showing up for me and love each of you so much. I’ll see you back under the stars very soon.”

Lewis’ A Starry Night residency sees the X-Factor winner perform arrangements from her holiday album Christmas, with Love, as well as a handful of other selections from her repertoire.

As of press time, Lewis plans to finish out the residency with concerts on the following dates: Dec. 21, 24, 26-28, 30-31 and Jan. 2-3.