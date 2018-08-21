2018 MTV VMAs: Noah Cyrus Packs on PDA With Boyfriend Lil Xan

Noah Cyrus and her boyfriend, rapper Lil Xan, walked the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and could not keep their hands off each other. The two packed on the PDA, while wearing some unique attire.

Cyrus, the 18-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus, wore gold-colored pants and a matching bikini top, while the 21-year-old Lil Xan wore a camouflage pants and jacket over a large white shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple recently declared their love for one another in the single “Live or Die,” notes Rolling Stone.

“On our way to the sky, we’re gonna look down on tight/ When we die, you and I: two heartbreak soldiers,” Cyrus sings. “When you lay by my side, I see the whole world through your eyes. Ride or die, you and I.”

For his part, Lil Xan raps, “They threw me in, and now I’m drowning in the deep end. If I’m religious, you’re the one that I believe in/ You’ve been here with me to help me fight all my demons.”

In an interview with Billboard, Lil Xan said he met Cyrus after he “slid into her DMs.”

“I don’t know. I slid into her DMs and like four months later, she saw it, responded, we hung out, we just instantly clicked. I love her, her whole family. I just like her a lot,” he explained.

Cyrus then introduced him to her parents who already “love” him and he loves them back.

Although “Live or Die” is more of a pop song, Lil Xan told Billboard he still wants to rap, but “I wanna be more of a pop public figure, iconic kinda dude.”

“She helps me, I help her,” he said of working in the studio with Cyrus. “It’s beautiful. I couldn’t ask for a better best friend and girlfriend.”

Cyrus and Lil Xan started dating earlier this month. A source told E! News on Aug. 1, “They are definitely seeing each other a lot… I am not sure what you call that these days, but it’s open to interpretation.”

“ok fr. look at this lil nuggetttt!!!… also we both so sad its so sweet,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram on July 30, alongside a photo of Lil Xan kissing her.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images