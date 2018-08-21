2018 MTV VMAs: Demi Lovato Shut out Amid Overdose Treatment

Demi Lovato was shut out of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, even though she was up for two awards, less than a month after her near-fatal drug overdose. Monday was also Lovato’s 26th birthday.

Lovato was nominated for Best Pop Video for her single “Sorry Not Sorry,” but she lost out to Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry.” The video for “Échame la Culpa,” her collaboration with Luis Fonsi, was nominated for Best Latin Video. However, that award went to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William.

Lovato has been nominated for eighth MTV Video Music Awards during her career, but has only won once. In 2012, she picked up Best Video with a Message for “Skyscraper.”

This is the second award show since Lovato’s overdose that she has been shutout. She was nominated for five Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Female Artist, but did not receive any award.

Lovato was hospitalized on July 24 after she was found unconscious at her home. Paramedics needed to use Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose. According to reports this week, she overdosed on Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, the same drug responsible for the death of Prince in 2016.

Lovato was released from the hospital and has since entered rehab. She has also cancelled her remaining tour dates.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” Lovato wrote in a statement on Aug. 5. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato might not have won an award on her birthday, but she did receive a heartwarming statement from her half-sister, Madison De La Garza.

“Today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead I get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, Demi’s team, and everyone across the world who offered their support – without all of these people I wouldn’t have my big sister anymore,” De La Garza, who is also an actress, wrote alongside a photo of herself as a baby with a young Lovato.

“I’ve been thinking about how I wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does, like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when I’m trying to sleep, because those are the things I’m thankful for today,” De La Garza wrote. “They seem so small, but those little things make up my sister – not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she’s been described as in the media – she’s a daughter, a friend, and my big sister… and I am so, so thankful that I can tell her happy birthday.”

