Mother of Dave Grohl’s Youngest Child Identified

The woman at the center of Dave Grohl‘s highly publicized infidelity has finally stepped forward, confirming herself as the mother of the rock star’s fourth daughter.

Jennifer Young, a 38-year-old Florida native and music enthusiast now residing in Los Angeles, acknowledged to The New York Post that she gave birth to the Foo Fighters frontman’s child on Aug. 1 last year, bringing closure to months of speculation about the identity of Grohl’s extramarital partner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Young’s confirmation comes roughly five months after Grohl, 56, shocked fans with an Instagram confession about his infidelity to his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum. Records obtained by The New York Post verify that the baby girl bears Grohl’s surname, though Young requested her daughter’s first name be withheld due to privacy concerns and potential backlash from the musician’s dedicated fanbase.

“Protecting her identity is really important,” Young explained to The Post, “because there’s some really angry fans.” When questioned about whether the former Nirvana drummer was fulfilling his public promise to be “a loving and supportive parent,” Young declined to comment on his involvement in their child’s life.

According to the outlet, Young is raising her daughter in a modest home with her own mother in a residential Los Angeles neighborhood. The publication reports that Young has been spotted walking with her baby, who is now nearly seven months old and wears a cranial helmet decorated with stickers of music icons, including Elvis, Led Zeppelin, and even actor Keanu Reeves, reflecting Young’s rock and roll sensibilities.

Young’s own musical appreciation is evident in her tattoos, which include Paul McCartney lyrics and the Metallica logo. Her physical appearance has drawn some attention, with The Post observing that her blonde hair bears a resemblance to that of Grohl’s wife, Blum, who is 48.

Interestingly, Young was photographed in New York City on Valentine’s Day this year, coinciding with Grohl’s presence in the city for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration, though no evidence suggests they met during this time. Despite this timing, Young and Grohl have not been publicly seen together.

The revelation of Grohl’s infidelity in September 2024 dramatically altered public perception of the rock star, who had long maintained a “good guy” reputation in the industry. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in his Instagram confession. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Sources told The Post that Grohl and Blum have faced significant challenges in rebuilding their relationship, with Blum reportedly removing her wedding ring at one point. However, the couple was photographed together in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, their first public sighting since the scandal erupted.

Grohl and Blum share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. According to In Touch, Blum has not filed for divorce despite the infidelity. An insider told the publication in February that “Dave has a long way to go to win Jordyn back and convince her to remarry him, but he says they’re making progress and he’s very hopeful that eventually it will happen.”

This isn’t Grohl’s first admission of infidelity. His previous marriage to photographer Jennifer Youngblood ended in 1997 after Grohl acknowledged being unfaithful. Representatives for the musician did not respond to requests for comment from The Post regarding Young’s confirmation.