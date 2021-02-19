Brandy and Monica Refresh ‘Boy is Mine’ Feud Over 20 Years Later Amid Quarantine

✖

Brandy and Monica have "reignited" their famous feud in quarantine, performing a socially distanced rendition of their iconic bop "The Boy Is Mine" on TikTok 23 years after the song's original release. The two pop divas decided to relive their all-too-famous catfight for a new generation, also sharing the video on their respective Instagram accounts.

The two glam stars lipsync together, and over on TikTok Brandy wrote "love you Mo" and "This was fun." It's clear that Brandy's 18-year-old daughter Sy'rai Smith was influential in getting her mother on the app, as it is a Gen Z-dominated platform and she joked that Smith "got me together."

The feud between Brandy and Monica was publicly put to rest when they appeared on the DJ battle show Verzuz back in August. During the show, Brandy claimed that she had "the utmost love and respect" for Monica. "For somebody to start at 12 years old... the longevity of your career, nobody [knows] what you've been through," she continued.

"The more we're talked about, the more it came to be difficult, unnecessarily," Monica said, echoing the sentiment. "And I really, really am a straight shooter and I really do admire what you've done musically and what you've had to endure personally."

The feud between the duet partners began as fiction to help market the single, but life began to imitate art in the aftermath. It has been the source of tons of speculation, but what really caused the friction remains a mystery. "The fans have no idea what really took place, what really caused the initial friction, and we vowed to keep that between us,” Monica explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “Once I speak with her and see how much of what she wants to share can be shared, then we'll share some things with you guys."

After their Verzuz appearance, Monica took to social media and wrote "Communication & Compassion bridged a gap that not many will understand!" Between Verzuz and this TikTok duet, it seems that the hatchet has been well and properly buried.