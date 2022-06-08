Model and Star of Nelly's 'Hot in Herre' Video, Pasha Bleasdell, Dead at 38

✖

Model Pasha Bleasdell, who starred in Nelly's 2002 "Hot in Herre" music video, has died. On Monday, her friend and music video director, Director X, announced that Bleasdell died of a brain tumor on Sunday. She was 38.

Director X, whose real name Julien Christian Lutz, confirmed Bleasdell's passing on Instagram, where he shared a compilation of videos from her past work as a model and video star, writing, "Lost a friend yesterday." He went on to reveal that "Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor June 4th 2022 11:59pm." In the message, the famed director noted that "if you made videos in 2000's or were around to watch them you know Pasha," before he reflected on his own history with Bleasdell, whom he shared he met while "doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones 'Where I Want To Be' from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on."

"I've put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out. She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life," he continued. "You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 – June 4th 2022."

Nelly's "Hot in Herre" was released as the first single from his second studio album, Nellyville. The hit song received not one, but two music videos. The first of those videos, in which Bleasdell appeared, was set in a dance club. The second video was shot at the St. Louis Arch. Bleasdell also appeared in videos for 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P," Donell Jones' "Where I Wanna Be," and Sean Paul's "Gimme the Light."

Amid news of her passing, many fans and friends of Bleasdell have paid their respects. Choreographer Tanisha Scott wrote, "My heart is broken." Actress Sincerely Ward commented, "OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT!!! She was such a sweetie and so much fun." One fan added, "she was the IT GIRL. that Hot in Here video is iconic and as a lil girl I always gawked over her. RIP." On Twitter, somebody else added, "Pasha Bleasdell is a LEGEND... The jean vest with no shirt/bra.. the Kangol with the wash and set.. my God we stole all her styles from the music videos.. She was IT... R.I.P to an ICON."