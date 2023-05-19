Missy Elliott to Be Honored in Special Celebration

Missy Elliott has been getting her flowers in recent months. The rapper, singer, writer, and producer – along with Atlantic Records – will be honored at the National Museum of African American Music's Celebration of Legends on June 2 at the museum in Nashville. The museum first opened in 2021. It was birthed out of the desire to celebrate and preserve African Americans' influence on music and provide Nashville-area residents and visitors alike with diverse cultural offerings. While Elliott isn't the first music artist to be honored, she's the first hip-hop artist. Previous honorees include Lionel Richie, Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, Smokey Robinson, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Her history-making moments don't stop there. The "Lose Control" rapper was recently announced as the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2019, she also made history as the first female hip-hop artist/songwriter to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2020, Elliott received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, making her the first female rapper ever to receive an honorary doctorate from the school. Berklee described Elliott as a "groundbreaking solo superstar, pioneering producer, songwriter, singer, and rapper."

Last winter, the Grammy winner delivered a 10-minute address to the December 2022 graduates of Norfolk State University. She was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the university. As a thank you, she donated a check for $20,000. During her speech, she spoke to graduates about maintaining good energy, and going after their dreams.

Prior to the ceremony, Elliott revealed she had a street named after her in her hometown. The Portsmouth, Virginia native had her own day declared by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Oct. 17 is officially "Missy Elliott Day" in Virginia. Elliott was also awarded the key to the city.