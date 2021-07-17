Missy Elliott Reacts to Biz Markie's Death, Shares Rare Photo

✖

Missy Elliott mourns the death of Biz Markie, sharing a photo of the two along with a sentimental caption. "I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore," she wrote. "Whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of life/love/& Good vibes. Your impact in the culture is 4EVER & you will NEVER be forgotten."

Biz Markie died on Friday at the age of 57 in a Baltimore hospital following complications related to diabetes. He was surrounded by his wife Tara Hall and family as well as the nursing staff at the time of his death at 6:30 p.m. The rapper had been hospitalized once before for his Type II diabetes last year. Representatives for the "Just a Friend" rapper said that he was "receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals."

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑 pic.twitter.com/gCzsdzQtwS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2021

Markie was rumored to be dead after he was hospitalized for his latest bout with diabetes. His manager Jenni Izumi set the record straight, confirming that he was facing health issues, but he was not dead at the time. "The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true," Izumi said. "Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time." Rapper Big Daddy Kane also tweeted to clarify the situation. "Please keep my brother in your prayers. Yes, he has some serious health issues, but he is still alive, and his wife would like y’all to respect his privacy," Kane wrote. "And remember — it’s better for you to get the news correct than get the news first. Check your facts, people. And Wikipedia, do better. Keep my brother Biz in your prayers."