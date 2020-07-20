Misfits Alum Michale Graves Ripped for Joining 'Proud Boys' Hate Group and Supporting Donald Trump

A former member of The Misfits has come under fire after announcing his vocal support of both The Proud Boys and President Donald Trump. Michale Graves, whose real name is Michael Emanuel, posted to Instagram over the weekend with an image of him on stage, as well as a questionable message.

"I am a proud Western chauvinist," Graves wrote, in all caps. "And I refuse to apologize for building the modern world." He also included a score of hashtags, including America, InfoWars, Real Men, Monster Dad, Masculinity, Trump 2020 and The Proud Boys. The latter are known for their white nationalist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic rhetoric memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists. Members of the group have previously appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings, namely the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina back in 2017.

Graves was a member of The Misfits from 1995-2000 for the band's reincarnation. However, considering the racist mentality that The Proud Boys are notorious for, Graves' post drew plenty of ire from former Misfits fans. So much so that he's since deleted his Instagram account, although plenty of screenshots remain. Here's a look at just a few of them.