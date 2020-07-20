Misfits Alum Michale Graves Ripped for Joining 'Proud Boys' Hate Group and Supporting Donald Trump
A former member of The Misfits has come under fire after announcing his vocal support of both The Proud Boys and President Donald Trump. Michale Graves, whose real name is Michael Emanuel, posted to Instagram over the weekend with an image of him on stage, as well as a questionable message.
"I am a proud Western chauvinist," Graves wrote, in all caps. "And I refuse to apologize for building the modern world." He also included a score of hashtags, including America, InfoWars, Real Men, Monster Dad, Masculinity, Trump 2020 and The Proud Boys. The latter are known for their white nationalist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic rhetoric memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists. Members of the group have previously appeared alongside other hate groups at extremist gatherings, namely the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, North Carolina back in 2017.
Graves was a member of The Misfits from 1995-2000 for the band's reincarnation. However, considering the racist mentality that The Proud Boys are notorious for, Graves' post drew plenty of ire from former Misfits fans. So much so that he's since deleted his Instagram account, although plenty of screenshots remain. Here's a look at just a few of them.
Here we are, July 2020, and Michale Graves is getting razed to the ground by ::checks notes:: mike_thunder? Also, fuck proud boys, and fuck Michale Graves. pic.twitter.com/Pqc7lJUcET— Josh Ethier (@josh_ethier) July 20, 2020
prevnext
You mean to tell me I have to make the incredibly effortless decision to never listen to Michale Graves era Misfits ever again?— Maniac (@ManiacWMHC) July 20, 2020
...please say sike pic.twitter.com/mie3R91H03— makayla (@makaylafosch) July 20, 2020
prevnext
This makes me wonder how many “punk” musicians have secretly been white supremacist scum the entire time. pic.twitter.com/nIMpeYcCMf— Nick Feratu (@nickferatu) July 20, 2020
Never listened to the misfits tbh but like.....FUCK THIS pic.twitter.com/W0anK1lpJy— Dunce Cap (@duncecapny) July 20, 2020
prevnext
DANZIG: I am the most embarrassing Misfits frontman
MICHALE GRAVES: Hold my goblet full of wolf blood pic.twitter.com/hvdQWSrOgM— Keith Carey (@keithtellsjokes) July 20, 2020
Michale Graves era Misfits is the Phantom Menace of Horror Punk.— Sadie Satanas (@SadieSatanas) July 19, 2020
prevnext
A lot of y'all can't recite bits from that old Daily Show segment about Michale Graves being a Bush supporter and it shows— The Alex Jonestown Massacre (@_alexjonestown) July 20, 2020
Michale graves’ ig acc being deleted is the highlight of my day😻 what ab y’all— Zig (@BLOOD_R0TTEN) July 20, 2020
prevnext
I never thought I'd be making fun of an old jaded punk man more than I do Danzig but Michale Graves said "hold my beer"— mⒶribeth (@takingbackmari) July 20, 2020
Goodbye forever, Michale Graves. I don't listen to nazis.— Kelly James Mullinix (@TheKellyJames) July 20, 2020
prev
finding out Michale Graves is a racist ass, trump supporting proud boy is such a shame. Famous Monsters got me into so much punk when I was a kid, what a fucking let down— The (Soy)Boy Who Destroyed The World (@coffeexbreath) July 20, 2020