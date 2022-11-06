Mimi Parker of Indie Rock Band Low Has Died

Mimi Parker, the drummer and founding member of the indie rock band Low, has died. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020, and the band canceled shows this year while she received treatment. Parker and her husband, guitarist Alan Sparhawk, made up the core of the band.

"Friends, it's hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but... she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred," Sparhawk wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."

Sparhawk and Parker had concert tours planned for this past summer and fall, but the dates were canceled so Parker could be treated. In an Oct. 7 statement, Sparhawk confirmed the group would not tour for the rest of the year. "There have been difficult days, but your love has sustained us and will continue to lift us through this time," he wrote. "Our hearts go out immediately to others in similar situations but who don't have as many people sending such love and healing wishes. Find someone who is alone who needs a chat and give them your time and love."

Low was established in Duluth, Minnesota, and began as a trio. They released their first album, I Could Live in Hope, in 1994, with John Nichols as bassist alongside Parker and Sparhawk. The group released 13 studio albums, including their 2021 album, Hey What. The LP earned a Grammy nomination for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and earned critical acclaim.

While Low's mainstream success was limited, many of the group's songs have been featured in television shows and commercials. Their song "Especially Me" was included in an Orange Is The New Black Season 5 episode, while "Dancing and Blood" was included in a 13 Reasons Why Season 3 episode. Former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant covered two of their songs on his 2010 solo album, Band of Joy.

Many of Low's colleagues shared their condolences on Instagram. "Oh Alan, so so sorry to learn of this today. It meant so much to us to play with you all at the Bowery Ballroom last year," Yo La Tengo wrote. "Sending love and support to you and your family and friends and the music community that loves Mimi and Low. Georgia Ira and James."

"I'm so sorry to read this. All my love to you and family," Geoff Barrow wrote. "We are so deeply sorry. we have you and Mim in our hearts forever, Alan," Hippo Campus wrote. "So much love to you Alan. I'm so sorry," Rachel Goswell added.