Miley Cyrus Speaks out on Possible Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

As Miley Cyrus celebrates the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, she might be eyeing another major milestone.

The Grammy winner revealed whether she would ever perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

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“I always think the Super Bowl feels like too much pressure,” Cyrus told Variety. “I would have to do the mental work of making it not about the Super Bowl, because then you can’t help but go, ‘It’s millions of people, and it’s the most-watched thing in the world.’ But if I could find a way to make it exactly what the Hannahversary was — taking a journey through the discography and appreciating each song, each era for what it is — I think I could find it in myself.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

There is always a buzz surrounding who will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show, and Cyrus frequently comes up as a favorite. Not only does she have plenty of iconic tracks in her discography, but she would also have the opportunity to bring back her Disney Channel pop star alter ego. And it would be something that Cyrus wants to do if she were able to properly execute it. She sounds interested, but it’s also a lot of work and requires careful planning.

Cyrus definitely has the discography to put on a 14-minute halftime performance, and she wouldn’t even need to have surprise guests. The “Flower” singer did previously say that she has no plans in the future to do any big tours because it would be too much for her health, specifically her voice. So having to spend weeks on a production as big as the Super Bowl halftime show may not be something she’s looking forward to, but it’s possible.

Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

If Cyrus were to do the Super Bowl halftime show, the best bet would be to do a smaller version of the sold-out phenomenon, her Best of Both Worlds Tour at the height of Hannah Montana. Doing part of the concert as herself and the other part as Hannah Montana, just to completely satisfy both sides. Since she’s taking great care in making sure the “Hannah-versary” for the 20th celebration, it’s possible she’d do the same thing for the Super Bowl.

It’s always a surprise as to who is going to perform at the halftime show. Bad Bunny brought the music, guests, and views in February for Super Bowl LX. It will be hard to beat, but if Cyrus manages to get her way, who knows what 2027 will look like.