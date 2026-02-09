Did You Spot These Major Celebrities Dancing in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Following Bad Bunny’s talked about Super Bowl halftime show performance, many viewers took to social media to point out the celebrities appearing in the performance.

Among the celebrities who were dancing were Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, David Grutman, and Alix Earle.

Participants including Young Miko, Pedro Pascal, Giannina Mourouvin, Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, David Grutman and Alix Earle performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Along with the celebrity dancers, the show also featured performances by Lady Gaga and fellow Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

Many viewers were confused about Lady Gaga’s appearance, as she was wearing a baby blue colored dress. The outfit choice was different from her usual all-black ensembles. She performed “Die With a Smile.”

Meanwhile, other viewers were blown away as Martin appeared to sing “Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii.”

Also during the performance, Bad Bunny was seen handing a Grammy award to a child who resembled 5-year-old Liam Ramos, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Minnesota last month.